ST.PERESBURG/MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Belarus is Russia's stable partner, its external debt has decreased despite the COVID-19 pandemic and Western sanctions against Minsk, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday during a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, in St. Petersburg.

"At the beginning of our meeting, I would like to note that Belarus, I am not talking about our plans for the further construction of the Union State, but on the whole remains a great and reliable partner for us in the economic sphere," Putin said, adding that Minks's external debt decreased by 2.

5% "despite the coronavirus, other infections, including those related to external challenges, I mean all sorts of sanctions."

Meanwhile, Lukashenko said that Belarus will fulfill all obligations on loans provided by Russia.

"Yes, financially, it has always been difficult for us, you understand why. Here the support was very serious from Russia. But we sacredly try to fulfill our obligations on loans that have been issued, and we will fulfill them whatever it takes," Lukashenko said.