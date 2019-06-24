Belarus Loses $130Mln Due to Russia Oil Tax Maneuver in 1st 5 Months of 2019- Belneftekhim

The Belarusian economy lost in the first five months of 2019 around $130 million due to the Russian oil tax maneuver, deputy chairperson of Belarusian state oil concern Belneftekhim, Svetlana Gurina, said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The Belarusian economy lost in the first five months of 2019 around $130 million due to the Russian oil tax maneuver, deputy chairperson of Belarusian state oil concern Belneftekhim, Svetlana Gurina, said.

"If we take this year, the republic's economy lost around $130 million over [the first] five months of the year due to the tax maneuver," Gurina said, as quoted by Belneftekhim's official journal.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Minsk would have to look for alternatives to Russian oil unless the two countries could agree on the compensation over the so-called tax maneuver. Russia plans to gradually lift the export duty on oil and increase the severance tax by 2024. As a result of the maneuver, Belarus will have to bear additional costs, which Minsk estimates at about $400 million in 2019 alone and at $11 billion over the whole period.