UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Loses $130Mln Due To Russia Oil Tax Maneuver In 1st 5 Months Of 2019- Belneftekhim

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 05:24 PM

Belarus Loses $130Mln Due to Russia Oil Tax Maneuver in 1st 5 Months of 2019- Belneftekhim

The Belarusian economy lost in the first five months of 2019 around $130 million due to the Russian oil tax maneuver, deputy chairperson of Belarusian state oil concern Belneftekhim, Svetlana Gurina, said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The Belarusian economy lost in the first five months of 2019 around $130 million due to the Russian oil tax maneuver, deputy chairperson of Belarusian state oil concern Belneftekhim, Svetlana Gurina, said.

"If we take this year, the republic's economy lost around $130 million over [the first] five months of the year due to the tax maneuver," Gurina said, as quoted by Belneftekhim's official journal.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Minsk would have to look for alternatives to Russian oil unless the two countries could agree on the compensation over the so-called tax maneuver. Russia plans to gradually lift the export duty on oil and increase the severance tax by 2024. As a result of the maneuver, Belarus will have to bear additional costs, which Minsk estimates at about $400 million in 2019 alone and at $11 billion over the whole period.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Minsk Belarus 2019 Billion Million

Recent Stories

ADAFSA emphasises need for livestock breeders to i ..

2 minutes ago

Plan 9 launches ‘Whizkids & Summer Entrepreneurs ..

4 minutes ago

These Indians won over hearts by supporting Pakist ..

7 minutes ago

Devaluation didn’t increase exports but poverty: ..

10 minutes ago

Putin Says Russia Exceeded by 2% Plan for Defense ..

25 seconds ago

Contaminated Druzhba Oil May Be Removed From Belar ..

27 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.