Belarus Loses Over $23Mln on Oil Transit Over Druzhba Pipeline Incident- Pipeline Operator

Belarus lost over $23 million on oil transit from April to June as a result of the incident with contaminated Russian oil in the Druzhba pipeline, Oleg Borisenko, the general director of the Belarusian operator of the pipeline, Gomeltransneft Druzhba, told Belta news agency on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Belarus lost over $23 million on oil transit from April to June as a result of the incident with contaminated Russian oil in the Druzhba pipeline, Oleg Borisenko, the general director of the Belarusian operator of the pipeline, Gomeltransneft Druzhba, told Belta news agency on Friday.

"Between April and June, oil transit volume decreased as a result of the incident by over 4.7 million tonnes, which accounts for over $23 million. The oil quality matter is being resolved via the mechanism of substituting chlorides-contaminated oil in the pipelines with state standard-compliant oil, and this process is already coming to its end.

Meanwhile, we are only starting to discuss compensation for Gomeltransneft Druzhba's short-received revenue with [Russian oil transport company] Transneft," Borisenko said.

The contaminated oil containing organic chloride was spotted in the Druzhba pipeline, which connects Russia with eastern Europe, in April. Poland and Ukraine halted oil transit from Russia via Belarus days after the contamination was discovered.

The first portion of clean Russian oil reached the Belarusian border on May 2.