MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Belarus lost approximately $330 million in 2019 due to Russia's tax maneuver, Prime Minister Sergei Rumas said on Thursday.

"Belarus' losses in 2019 [due to Russia's tax maneuver] totaled about $330 million, which includes budget losses of $130 million and losses of oil refineries of almost $200 million," Rumas said as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.