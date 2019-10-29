Belarus May Receive 1-3.5Mln Tonnes of Kazakh Oil, Oil Products Annually - Kazakh Minister

(@imziishan)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Belarus may receive 1-3.5 million tonnes of oil and oil products from Kazakhstan annually, this is the volume that the countries are discussing, Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said on Tuesday.

The minister said late last week that the countries had agreed on most of the parameters of their deal on oil deliveries.

"From 1 to 3.5 million tonnes of oil and oil products per year ... but these are commercial negotiations, this is the current situation," Bozumbayev told reporters.

The official noted that he had briefed Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak about the agreements reached with Belarus.

"No negative reaction, business reaction above all. We have good relations with Russian colleagues," Bozumbayev added.