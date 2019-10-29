UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus May Receive 1-3.5Mln Tonnes Of Kazakh Oil, Oil Products Annually - Kazakh Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 7 seconds ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 05:01 PM

Belarus May Receive 1-3.5Mln Tonnes of Kazakh Oil, Oil Products Annually - Kazakh Minister

Belarus may receive 1-3.5 million tonnes of oil and oil products from Kazakhstan annually, this is the volume that the countries are discussing, Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said on Tuesda

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Belarus may receive 1-3.5 million tonnes of oil and oil products from Kazakhstan annually, this is the volume that the countries are discussing, Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said on Tuesday.

The minister said late last week that the countries had agreed on most of the parameters of their deal on oil deliveries.

"From 1 to 3.5 million tonnes of oil and oil products per year ... but these are commercial negotiations, this is the current situation," Bozumbayev told reporters.

The official noted that he had briefed Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak about the agreements reached with Belarus.

"No negative reaction, business reaction above all. We have good relations with Russian colleagues," Bozumbayev added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Russia Oil Belarus Kazakhstan May October All From Million

Recent Stories

PML-N workers celebrate Nawaz Sharif's release on ..

13 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan's steps for minorities laudable

2 seconds ago

Cash, gold, valuables taken away in 2 incidents in ..

3 seconds ago

Dry weather to persist in Lahore

5 seconds ago

UK's opposition Labour party agrees to December el ..

24 minutes ago

New US envoy wants to expand enduring relationship ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.