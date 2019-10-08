Belarus May Reduce Volume of Gas Imports From Russia in 2020 Due to Belarusian NPP Launch

Belarus may reduce the volume of gas imports from Russia in 2020 in connection with the launch of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich said Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Belarus may reduce the volume of gas imports from Russia in 2020 in connection with the launch of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich said Tuesday.

"It may be lower than the volume... consumed this year," Karankevich told reporters on the sidelines of the Belarusian Energy and Ecology Forum when asked about the expected volumes in connection with the commissioning of the NPP.