Belarus May Send Over1.5Mln Tonnes Of Oil Products Via Russian Ports In 2021 - Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Belarus May Send Over1.5Mln Tonnes of Oil Products via Russian Ports in 2021 - Diplomat

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Belarus may transport more than 1.5 million oil products via Russian ports in 2021, Russian Ambassador in Minsk Dmitry Mezentsev told Sputnik.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said last year that Minsk might switch from Lithuanian ports to Russian ones for its export needs.

This came shortly after Vilnius criticized Belarusian authorities over the presidential elections and subsequent handling of protests.

"The targets for the export of Belarusian oil products vie Russian port have been announced and are expected to be over 1.5 million tonnes this year," the diplomat said.

