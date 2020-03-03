Belarus May Use Cheap Loans From US to Build Pipeline for Oil From Baltics - President

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Minsk may expect to get cheap loans from the United States to build a pipeline bringing oil from the Baltics, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday.

"I talked to US State Secretary [Mike Pompeo] about helping us with infrastructure and oil deliveries.

Pompeo offered us oil at competitive prices. And there was a statement at the Munich [security] conference they allocated $1 billion for building logistics objects, that is for oil transport. In this regard, we may expect to get cheap loans to build that pipeline from the Baltics," Lukashenko said.