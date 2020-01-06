Belarus' Naftan Processing Russian Oil After Getting 1st Delivery in 2020 - Belneftekhim

Belarusian oil refinery Naftan has started processing Russian oil after getting the first batch of oil deliveries this year, state-run Belarusian company Belnetekhim said on Monday, adding that there had been no supplies to the Mozyr refinery yet

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Belarusian oil refinery Naftan has started processing Russian oil after getting the first batch of oil deliveries this year, state-run Belarusian company Belnetekhim said on Monday, adding that there had been no supplies to the Mozyr refinery yet.

"Oil is coming to Naftan, and its processing has begun. Since 5:00 p.m. [14:00 GMT] on January 4, Naftan has received 26,500 tonnes of oil. The minimum load of the plant is maintained. There have been no deliveries to the Mozyr refinery yet," the company said in a statement.