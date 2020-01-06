UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus' Naftan Processing Russian Oil After Getting 1st Delivery In 2020 - Belneftekhim

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 01:31 PM

Belarus' Naftan Processing Russian Oil After Getting 1st Delivery in 2020 - Belneftekhim

Belarusian oil refinery Naftan has started processing Russian oil after getting the first batch of oil deliveries this year, state-run Belarusian company Belnetekhim said on Monday, adding that there had been no supplies to the Mozyr refinery yet

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Belarusian oil refinery Naftan has started processing Russian oil after getting the first batch of oil deliveries this year, state-run Belarusian company Belnetekhim said on Monday, adding that there had been no supplies to the Mozyr refinery yet.

"Oil is coming to Naftan, and its processing has begun. Since 5:00 p.m. [14:00 GMT] on January 4, Naftan has received 26,500 tonnes of oil. The minimum load of the plant is maintained. There have been no deliveries to the Mozyr refinery yet," the company said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Oil January

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa crowned PCB U13 Catch em Young ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) extends honorari ..

1 minute ago

A qawali night to pay tribute to legendary Qawal N ..

1 minute ago

China Urges US to Refrain From Abusing Military Po ..

1 minute ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares Matri ..

4 minutes ago

Teenage star Gauff makes flying start to new year

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.