Belarus' National Bank Requires Banks to Ensure Smooth Currency Exchange Operations

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 12:22 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Belarusian National Bank on Tuesday demanded the country's commercial banks to adopt measures to provide currency exchange sites with cash to satisfy the population's demand and called for economically sound exchange rates.

