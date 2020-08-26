Belarus' National Bank Requires Banks to Ensure Smooth Currency Exchange Operations

The Belarusian National Bank on Tuesday demanded the country's commercial banks to adopt measures to provide currency exchange sites with cash to satisfy the population's demand and called for economically sound exchange rates

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Belarusian National Bank on Tuesday demanded the country's commercial banks to adopt measures to provide currency exchange sites with cash to satisfy the population's demand and called for economically sound exchange rates.

"Considering the heightened demand for foreign currency seen in the last days, the National Bank considers it necessary for the banking sector to adopt comprehensive and exhaustive measures for timely support of exchange sites, cashier windows with cash money in volumes necessary for uninterrupted conduct of currency exchange operations during a workday, and performing foreign currency sale operations in line with emerging demand based on the rate, which emerges at the domestic currency market," the bank said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The regulator also recommended banks to set exchange rates on a measured and economically grounded basis.