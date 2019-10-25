UrduPoint.com
Belarus No Longer Seeking $600Mln Loan From Russia - Finance Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 01:40 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Belarus is no longer asking Russia to provide it with a state loan, amounting to around $600 million, as it no longer needs this, Finance Minister Maxim Yermalovich said on Friday.

The loan was supposed to refinance Belarus' standing debt.

"We do not look at a loan from the Russian Federation's government as a funding source, and we are not, basically, conducting negotiations regarding this loan. We have not made any requests to the Russian side. We do not count on receiving a Russian loan," Yermalovich told reporters.

He specified that Belarus had already secured funding sources for 2019 and also had "a clear understanding" of sources for the next year.

"So there is absolutely no need in any political loans," Yermalovich stressed.

