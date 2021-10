Belarus' Oil Refineries Lost $80Mln Due to Western Sanctions - Deputy Prime Minister

Belarusian oil refineries' losses from Western sanctions amount to $80 million, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Nazarov said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Belarusian oil refineries' losses from Western sanctions amount to $80 million, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Nazarov said on Thursday.

"The losses of our refineries alone have already amounted to $80 million," Nazarov told the parliament, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.