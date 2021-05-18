UrduPoint.com
Belarus Opens Criminal Case Against Tut.by News Portal For Tax Evasion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

Belarus Opens Criminal Case Against Tut.by News Portal for Tax Evasion

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Belarus' State Control Committee on Tuesday opened a criminal case against the leadership of the tut.by news portal for what it describes as a large-scale tax evasion.

"On May 18, 2021, the State Control Committee's financial investigations department initiated a criminal case against officials of LLC 'Tut Bai Media' ... under Article 243 part 2 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Belarus - the tax and fee evasion in especially large sizes," a statement, published on Telegram, said.

According to the committee, in 2019, tut.

by gained a residential status in Belarus Hi-Tech Park (HTP). However, the company received incomes not resulting from activity permitted for HTP residents.

The company caused large damage to the country, as it got state support as an HTP member, the statement noted, adding that tut.by lost its right to tax relief.

Tut.by is one of the biggest and popular media in Belarus. It has been actively covering opposition protests that broke out in the country after the August presidential election.

