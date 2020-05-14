UrduPoint.com
Belarus Plans Discussing Prices For Russian Gas With Gazprom In May - Prime Minister

Belarus Plans Discussing Prices for Russian Gas With Gazprom in May - Prime Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Belarus plans to hold talks with Russia's gas giant Gazprom later in May to discuss the decrease in the price for Russian natural gas delivered to the republic, Prime Minister Sergei Roumas said on Thursday.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said earlier in the day that Belarus should be buying the Russian gas at a lower price than the current $127 for 1,000 cubic meters.

"Negotiations with Russia's Gazprom on the price for natural gas are planned for May. Ambassador Vladimir Semashko will represent the Belarusian side," Roumas said, as quoted by the Belta state news agency.

Belarus will substantiate its stand with figures, the prime minister added.

Roumas also expressed the belief that Belarus was likely agree with Gazprom upon a "fair" price for gas for 2020.

"I think we have great chances to agree upon a fair gas price for Belarus for 2020 ... I hope the Russian side will perceive our reasoning," Roumas said.

Belarus does not seek any "integration discount" as a member of the Union State and the Eurasian Economic Union, neither it wants the price to be reduced to the level set for Russia's regions, the prime minister specified.

