Belarus Plans To Increase Oil Production To 2 Million Tonnes Annually - Resources Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:50 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) In the next few years, Belarus plans to increase oil production on its territory to 2 million tonnes annually, the republic's Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Minister Andrey Khudyk said.

"We annually extract 1.7-1.75 million tonnes of oil.

This, of course, is insignificant even for internal consumption of our country and even more so for the operation of two oil refineries," Khudyk said in an interview with Belarus 1 tv channel.

"Commercial reserves total about 51 million tonnes of oil. And we can produce today a little more, and... such a task has been set. And we will increase oil production to 2 million [tonnes annually] in the coming years," he said.

