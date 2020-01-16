UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Plans To Resume Gas Talks With Russia In January - Energy Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:00 AM

Belarus Plans to Resume Gas Talks With Russia in January - Energy Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Belarus plans to resume gas negotiations with Russia in January, Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich said on Thursday amid uncertainty on prices for the Russian gas.

"We plan talks [with Russia] in January. We have plenty of gas, we do.

Do not worry, our people will not be left without gas," Karankevich told reporters.

While the contract for Russian gas deliveries was extended late last year to 2021, the price was fixed for the first two months of 2020 only. According to the Belarusian Energy Ministry, it stands at the 2019 level, while Belarus seeks buying the Russian gas at a lower price.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Price Belarus January Gas 2019 2020

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 January 2020

47 minutes ago

UAE Press: Dubai will be the global hub for new ec ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Canadian PM&#039;s Phon ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

10 hours ago

UAE lights Burj Khalifa with #MatesHelpMates in di ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.