Belarus Plans to Resume Gas Talks With Russia in January - Energy Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Belarus plans to resume gas negotiations with Russia in January, Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich said on Thursday amid uncertainty on prices for the Russian gas.

"We plan talks [with Russia] in January. We have plenty of gas, we do.

Do not worry, our people will not be left without gas," Karankevich told reporters.

While the contract for Russian gas deliveries was extended late last year to 2021, the price was fixed for the first two months of 2020 only. According to the Belarusian Energy Ministry, it stands at the 2019 level, while Belarus seeks buying the Russian gas at a lower price.