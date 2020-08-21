Belarus' Prime Minister Says Cut of Military Cooperation With Russia to Cost Up to $350Mln

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The calls on Belarus to withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are aimed at cutting its military cooperation with Russia which, in turn, will cost Minsk up to $350 million of economic loss annually, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Thursday.

"I believe anyone familiar with analytics can tell that all this is clearly aimed at breaking the military cooperation between Russia and Belarus," Golovchenko told Belarus' ONT broadcaster.

Pointing to the fact that Russia and Belarus practically share the same defense space as members of the CSTO and the Union State, Golovchenko said the cut of military cooperation would "mean direct loss for [Belarus'] defense industry, an approximate $300 million - $350 million in direct loss annually."