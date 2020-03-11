UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Prime Minister Says Moscow Presented With New Offers On Oil Deliveries

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:52 PM

Belarus Prime Minister Says Moscow Presented With New Offers on Oil Deliveries

Belarus has presented to Russia new proposals for oil companies regarding crude supplies, Belarusian Prime Minister Syarhey Rumas said on Wednesday, adding that the Russian side is expected to hold consultations with major industry players and respond within a few days

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Belarus has presented to Russia new proposals for oil companies regarding crude supplies, Belarusian Prime Minister Syarhey Rumas said on Wednesday, adding that the Russian side is expected to hold consultations with major industry players and respond within a few days.

"As for the oil issue, the situation has really changed recently. Oil prices have fallen, and thus the Belarusian side has presented to Russia new proposals for oil companies, which the Russian side has received and promised to hold consultations with oil companies within a few days and give an answer," Rumas said after the talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil Belarus Industry

Recent Stories

Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans abandoned due t ..

8 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends final meeting of camel r ..

11 minutes ago

OPPO Find X2 series awarded A+ Rating by DisplayMa ..

12 minutes ago

Etihad Airways announces move to Beijing’s Daxin ..

41 minutes ago

Ohoud Al Roumi chairs first meeting of National Co ..

56 minutes ago

Karachi #Tayyarhain for crucial HBL PSL 2020 fixtu ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.