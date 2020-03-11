Belarus Prime Minister Says Moscow Presented With New Offers on Oil Deliveries

Belarus has presented to Russia new proposals for oil companies regarding crude supplies, Belarusian Prime Minister Syarhey Rumas said on Wednesday, adding that the Russian side is expected to hold consultations with major industry players and respond within a few days

"As for the oil issue, the situation has really changed recently. Oil prices have fallen, and thus the Belarusian side has presented to Russia new proposals for oil companies, which the Russian side has received and promised to hold consultations with oil companies within a few days and give an answer," Rumas said after the talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.