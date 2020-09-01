UrduPoint.com
Belarus Raises Export Tariffs On Oil, Petroleum Products Starting Tuesday - Decree

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 01:49 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Belarus increases tariffs on oil and petroleum products exported outside of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) starting Tuesday, according to a cabinet decree.

Per the decree, the export tariff on crude oil has grown from $46.

9 per tonne to $47.5 per tonne.

The tariff on straight-run gasoline has increased from $25.7 to $26.1 per tonne. Other petroleum products are now subjected to a tariff of $14.2 per tonne instead of $14.

Belarus previously increased its tariffs on crude oil and some items of petroleum products on August 1.

