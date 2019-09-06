UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Ready To Build Exemplary Relation With Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 03:22 PM

Belarus ready to build exemplary relation with Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that his country is going to build exemplary relations with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019):Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that his country is going to build exemplary relations with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

Belarus is starting its cooperation with the AIIB from scratch and intends to build exemplary relations with it, Lukashenko said at a meeting with the bank's head Jin Liqun in Minsk.

Lukashenko expressed gratitude for the AIIB's intention to work with Belarus and invest in the country's infrastructure.

Belarus is ready to invite the bank to engage in a number of projects, including the construction of the Lepel-Polotsk road in the north and the Gomel-Brest road in the south, the president said.

The two sides can also develop energy cooperation, and work together in the sanitation and renovation of residential buildings, Lukashenko added.

For his part, Jin said Belarus will become a very good partner of the bank in view of its strategically important location.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Road Bank Minsk Belarus From Asia

Recent Stories

Strict security arrangements adopted for Juma pray ..

5 minutes ago

The Worker Welfare Fund (WWF) builds 14,875 houses ..

5 minutes ago

Martyrs' photo exhibition at FAC

5 minutes ago

Six nabbed over decanting, selling loose petrol in ..

5 minutes ago

Sh Rashid addresses Defence, Martyrs Day ceremony ..

5 minutes ago

Comprehensive tourism policy to be launched soon

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.