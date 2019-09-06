Belarus ready to build exemplary relation with Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that his country is going to build exemplary relations with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019):Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that his country is going to build exemplary relations with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

Belarus is starting its cooperation with the AIIB from scratch and intends to build exemplary relations with it, Lukashenko said at a meeting with the bank's head Jin Liqun in Minsk.

Lukashenko expressed gratitude for the AIIB's intention to work with Belarus and invest in the country's infrastructure.

Belarus is ready to invite the bank to engage in a number of projects, including the construction of the Lepel-Polotsk road in the north and the Gomel-Brest road in the south, the president said.

The two sides can also develop energy cooperation, and work together in the sanitation and renovation of residential buildings, Lukashenko added.

For his part, Jin said Belarus will become a very good partner of the bank in view of its strategically important location.