Belarus Received 250,000 Less Tonnes Of Russian Oil Over Druzhba Pipeline Incident - Gov't

Fri 28th June 2019

Belarus Received 250,000 Less Tonnes of Russian Oil Over Druzhba Pipeline Incident - Gov't

Belarus received some 250,000 less tonnes of Russian oil due to the recent contamination of the Druzhba pipeline, the country's deputy prime minister, Igor Lyashenko, said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Belarus received some 250,000 less tonnes of Russian oil due to the recent contamination of the Druzhba pipeline, the country's deputy prime minister, Igor Lyashenko, said on Friday.

"The amount of under-received [oil] ...

is about 250,000 tonnes," Lyashenko told reporters.

The delivery of Russian oil to Eastern Europe through the Druzhba pipeline was temporarily halted in late April after it was discovered that the fuel was contaminated with organic chlorides. The first portion of clean Russian oil reached the Belarusian border on May 2.

