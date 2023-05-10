Belarus Recovered From Initial Shock From Western Sanctions - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Belarus has recovered from the initial shock from Western sanctions and plans to boost economic development, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said.

"We have done everything that was necessary. We have rebuilt everything that was possible - logistics, calculations, flows. As we promised, in April we actually reached the level that we had last year, and will continue to add more from month to month. We no longer experience any shock. There were many incomprehensible things before. But now, I believe that we have already turned this page," the Belta news agency quoted Golovchenko as saying.

He said the restrictions are no longer perceived as the main obstacle to Belarus' development, adding that Minsk has good trade contacts with other former Soviet republics in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

"For small Belarus, this is enough to build equal and mutually beneficial economic relations," Golovchenko said.

Relations between Belarus and Western countries deteriorated sharply after the presidential elections in 2020 in Belarus. The West gradually imposed sanctions on Belarusian officials and enterprises, accusing Minsk of election and human rights violations, which Belarus denied. The sanctions were expanded due to Minsk's support for Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022.