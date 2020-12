Belarus Refineries to Get 1.64Mln Tonnes of Russian Oil in December - Belneftekhim

Belarusian refineries will receive about 1.64 million tonnes of Russian oil in December, spokesman for the state oil company Benmeftekhim, Alexander Tischenko, said Tuesday

"Russian companies will be the main suppliers [in December] and are expected to deliver some 1.64 million tonnes of oil," Tischenko said.