Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 01:40 PM

Belarus Removed Over 705,200 Tonnes of Contaminated Russian Oil From Pipelines - Minister

Belarus has removed over 705,200 tonnes of contaminated Russian oil from its pipelines in the wake of the Druzhba incident, Belarus Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Belarus has removed over 705,200 tonnes of contaminated Russian oil from its pipelines in the wake of the Druzhba incident, Belarus Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko said on Friday.

"As of June 26, 705,200 tones of low-quality oil have already been removed ... it has been replaced with high-quality oil," he said at a meeting in the Belarusian parliament.

The contaminated oil was spotted in the Druzhba pipeline, which connects Russia with eastern Europe, in April. The deliveries were stopped as organic chloride was found in the oil.

The first portion of clean Russian oil reached the Belarusian border on May 2.

Moscow immediately launched an investigation into the matter. According to preliminary results, the contaminated oil was poured into the pipeline by a group of at least 13 individuals who had stolen around $15,800 worth of pure oil and wanted to cover up the crime.

