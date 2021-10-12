UrduPoint.com

Belarus, Russia Eye Signing Gas Contract For 2022 By Year-End - Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 04:15 PM

Belarus, Russia Eye Signing Gas Contract for 2022 by Year-End - Minister

Belarus and Russia are working to sign a gas contract for 2022 by the end of this year, with Minsk expecting to maintain the current price for Russian gas at $128.5 per 1,000 cubic meters, Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Belarus and Russia are working to sign a gas contract for 2022 by the end of this year, with Minsk expecting to maintain the current price for Russian gas at $128.5 per 1,000 cubic meters, Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich said on Tuesday.

"At the level of the heads of state, these agreements have been reached, they have already been voiced. The price of natural gas remains at $ 128.5 per thousand cubic meters. Now, we are preparing for the relevant documents to be inked," the minister said.

A draft protocol is being prepared to amend an intergovernmental agreement on pricing and a deal between the government of Belarus and Gazprom, Karankevich clarified.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Minsk Price Belarus Gas Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Body recovered From BRB canal,Pasrur

Body recovered From BRB canal,Pasrur

2 minutes ago
 DEWA will offer prizes to customers during GITEX T ..

DEWA will offer prizes to customers during GITEX Technology Week 2021

21 minutes ago
 Kyrgyz President Appoints Akylbek Japarov as Actin ..

Kyrgyz President Appoints Akylbek Japarov as Acting Cabinet Chairman - Office

2 minutes ago
 Motorways to play important role in KP's developme ..

Motorways to play important role in KP's development: Minister

2 minutes ago
 World Government Summit, EDGE Group to enhance coo ..

World Government Summit, EDGE Group to enhance cooperation

21 minutes ago
 Protest in Muzaffarabad on completion of 800 days ..

Protest in Muzaffarabad on completion of 800 days of India's military siege in I ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.