Belarus, Russia Eye Signing Gas Contract for 2022 by Year-End - Minister

Belarus and Russia are working to sign a gas contract for 2022 by the end of this year, with Minsk expecting to maintain the current price for Russian gas at $128.5 per 1,000 cubic meters, Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Belarus and Russia are working to sign a gas contract for 2022 by the end of this year, with Minsk expecting to maintain the current price for Russian gas at $128.5 per 1,000 cubic meters, Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich said on Tuesday.

"At the level of the heads of state, these agreements have been reached, they have already been voiced. The price of natural gas remains at $ 128.5 per thousand cubic meters. Now, we are preparing for the relevant documents to be inked," the minister said.

A draft protocol is being prepared to amend an intergovernmental agreement on pricing and a deal between the government of Belarus and Gazprom, Karankevich clarified.