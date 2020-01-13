UrduPoint.com
Belarus, Russia Fail To Reach Deal On Oil Transit Tariffs, Talks To Continue - Minsk

Belarus, Russia Fail to Reach Deal on Oil Transit Tariffs, Talks to Continue - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Representatives of Russia's and Belarus' antitrust authorities failed to reach an agreement on Monday on raising tarrifs for Russian oil transit through Belarus, Belarus' Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade (MART) told Sputnik on Monday.

"[On Monday], the two sides were not able to reach an agreement on tariffs for the transit of Russian oil and oil products through [Belarus]. Negotiations will continue in the near future," a MART representative said.

