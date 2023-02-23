UrduPoint.com

Belarus, Russia Sign Protocol That Fixes Gas Price Based On 2022 Conditions - Minsk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 12:40 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The Belarusian government has signed a protocol with Russian energy giant Gazprom on the formation of gas prices until 2025 in relation to the Russian ruble and based on conditions of 2022, Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich said on Thursday.

"A protocol was signed between Gazprom and the government of Belarus on the procedure for setting prices for the supply of natural gas to Belarus and the level of markup on natural gas sold by Gazpromtransgaz Belarus to buyers in the Republic of Belarus for 2023-2025," Karankevich said in a statement, adding that "the gas price for Belarus is pegged to the Russian ruble and agreed based on the conditions of 2022."

