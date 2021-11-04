Belarus, Russia Starting to Reset Joint Economic Space - Lukashenko

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that Moscow and Minsk are starting to reset the joint economic space.

"In essence, we are starting to reboot the joint economic space," Lukashenko said during the online meeting of the Supreme Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.