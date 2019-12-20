UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus, Russia To Agree Oil, Gas Price Within Days - Lukashenko

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 07:46 PM

Belarus, Russia to Agree Oil, Gas Price Within Days - Lukashenko

Belarus and Russia will agree oil and gas prices for the next year within days, Russian gas will cost Minsk the same as this year, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Belarus and Russia will agree oil and gas prices for the next year within days, Russian gas will cost Minsk the same as this year, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday.

"We will have the oil price within two days.

And within two-three days for gas. On Tuesday, specialists will meet at Gazprom and have the exact numbers. But the price will generally be at the current year's level," Lukashenko said, as quoted by Belta news agency.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Minsk Same Price Belarus Gas (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Detention Hearing in Suspected Spy Whelan's Case t ..

2 minutes ago

The grim life of Burkina's cesspit cleaners

2 minutes ago

PTI leader censures torture upon protesting teache ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus to Buy Up to 22Bln Cubic Meters of Gas in ..

2 minutes ago

Hassaan Niazi granted interim bail in PIC attack c ..

8 minutes ago

Iraq's Shia leader calls for early elections amid ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.