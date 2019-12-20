Belarus, Russia to Agree Oil, Gas Price Within Days - Lukashenko

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Belarus and Russia will agree oil and gas prices for the next year within days, Russian gas will cost Minsk the same as this year, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday.

"We will have the oil price within two days.

And within two-three days for gas. On Tuesday, specialists will meet at Gazprom and have the exact numbers. But the price will generally be at the current year's level," Lukashenko said, as quoted by Belta news agency.