Belarus, Russia to Discuss 2020 Gas Contract This Week - Belarusian Energy Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Russia and Belarus will hold talks on their 2020 gas contract this week, Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich said on Tuesday.

The current agreement, under which Belarus purchases Russian gas at $127 for 1,000 cubic meters (35,314 cubic feet), expires this year.

"We have plans to hold meetings [with Russia], including this week," Karankevich told reporters on the sidelines of the Belarusian Energy and Ecology Forum.