Belarus, Russia To Discuss 2020 Gas Contract This Week - Belarusian Energy Minister

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 05:53 PM

Belarus, Russia to Discuss 2020 Gas Contract This Week - Belarusian Energy Minister

Russia and Belarus will hold talks on their 2020 gas contract this week, Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich said on Tuesday.

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019)

The current agreement, under which Belarus purchases Russian gas at $127 for 1,000 cubic meters (35,314 cubic feet), expires this year.

"We have plans to hold meetings [with Russia], including this week," Karankevich told reporters on the sidelines of the Belarusian Energy and Ecology Forum.

