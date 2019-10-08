Belarus, Russia to Discuss Gas Price After Preparing Integration Road Maps - Minister

The price of Russian gas for Belarus will be determined after the road maps for integration are ready, Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The price of Russian gas for Belarus will be determined after the road maps for integration are ready, Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich said on Tuesday.

The current agreement, under which Belarus purchases Russian gas at $127 for 1,000 cubic meters (35,314 cubic feet), expires this year.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that it would be reasonable to bring the price down to a level that would be close to Russia's domestic level.

"We are dealing with the road maps. The formation of price for natural gas will be studied after these road maps are prepared," Karankevich told reporters on the sidelines of the Belarusian Energy and Ecology Forum.