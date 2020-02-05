Belarus, Russia to Meet by End of Week to Discuss Oil Supplies - Deputy Prime Minister

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 06:09 PM
Representatives from Belarus and Russia will meet by the end of the week to discuss oil and gas supplies and pricing, Belarus' Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko said on Wednesday
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Representatives from Belarus and Russia will meet by the end of the week to discuss oil and gas supplies and pricing, Belarus' Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko said on Wednesday.
"Talks [between Belarus and Russia] on oil and gas supplies and pricing will take place by the end of the week," Lyashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.