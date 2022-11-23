UrduPoint.com

Belarus, Russia To Sign Agreement On Common Industrial Policy - Resolution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Belarus, Russia to Sign Agreement on Common Industrial Policy - Resolution

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Belarus will sign an agreement on a common industrial policy with Russia, according to a resolution of the Belarusian Council of Ministers published on the national legal portal on Wednesday.

"To approve the draft agreement between the Government of Belarus and the Government of Russia on a unified industrial policy as a basis for negotiations," the document read.

According to the document, the Belarusian Industry Ministry is authorized to negotiate a draft agreement. Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Piotr Parkhomchik is empowered to sign the agreement within the framework of the approved project.

In August, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin discussed with his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, the implementation of the programs within the frameworks of the Union State of Russia and Belarus. Golovchenko noted that almost 50% of over 900 events had already been completed. The parties discussed issues of a common industrial policy and cooperation in the field of microelectronics.

