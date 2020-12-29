Belarus Saving $750,000 Daily on Energy Since Nuclear Reactor Launched - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Belarus has been saving up to $750,000 per day on natural gas expenditures since the first unit of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant went online in early November, the country's prime minister, Roman Golovchenko, said Tuesday.

"Only by including the first power unit in the grid and saving a certain amount of natural gas per day, the country saves about $750,000," Golovchenko said, as quoted by state news agency Belta.

Built in collaboration with Russia's nuclear agency Rosatom, the Astravets-1 NPP went online on November 3 after around nine years of construction and testing. The VVER V-491 Pressurized Water Reactor, the largest joint project between the two neighbors, is the first in a series of power plants that will go online through 2022.