Belarus State Oil Company Says Expects 1.6Mln Tonnes Of Oil At Refineries In September

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 11:50 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The Belarusian state petrochemical company Belneftekhim said Tuesday it was expecting the country's refineries to receive 1.6 million tonnes of oil in September.

"In September, we expect 1.

606 thousand tonnes," the press service of the company said.

Belneftekhim confirmed Monday's statement of Russian pipeline transport company Transneft, which said it was expecting 1.45 million tonnes of Russian oil to be delivered to the Belarusian refineries in September.

