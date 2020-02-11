Belarus Taking Process Oil Out of Druzhba for National Refineries - Belneftekhim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Belarus has started taking the crude oil linefill out of the Druzbha pipeline for processing it at national refineries, it is removing oil only from the pipes that are not used for the Russian oil transit to western consumers, a spokesperson for the Belarusian state oil concern Belneftekhim told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We are using the process oil, since the amount of oil for the Belarusian refineries has dropped, and it is necessary to optimize the delivery capabilities and resources. This is our oil, it is in our pipelines and on our territory," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson stressed that the removal of the process oil could not anyhow affect the oil transit.

"We are dealing only with the pipes that are not used for transit. This means, the transit interests are not affected," the spokesperson said.

He added that Belarus was using technologies enabling quick resumption of the oil pumping.

Belneftekhim has told Russia's oil transport company Transneft it will take the process oil out of the Druzhba sections that are not needed for the transit, the oil concern's representative said.