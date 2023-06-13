UrduPoint.com

Belarus To Boost Production Of 122Mm Artillery Missiles - Belarusian Official

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Belarus to Boost Production of 122Mm Artillery Missiles - Belarusian Official

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Belarus will boost production of 122 millimeter artillery missiles by order of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a Belarusian defense industry official said on Tuesday.

"I have to give credit to the government and to the prime minister personally, who supervised the implementation of this project (munitions production). You can see that we succeeded.

In the near future, we plan to develop this area and expand our capabilities and potential," Dmitriy Pantus was quoted as saying by Belarusian state-run Belta news agency.

At the end of 2022, Lukashenko instructed the relevant bodies to organize the serial production of ammunition in Belarus, Pantus noted. The most widespread type, the 122 millimeter artillery missile, was chosen as the basis.

More than 20 enterprises work on the production of rocket ammunition in Belarus, some of them privately owned, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Belarus Government Industry

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting on initiatives ..

16 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Korean Foreign Minister jointl ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Korean Foreign Minister jointly chair inaugural bilateral st ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE champions future-driven investments with digit ..

UAE champions future-driven investments with digital principles: Omar bin Sultan ..

1 hour ago
 ERC distributes Eid Clothing to orphans and cancer ..

ERC distributes Eid Clothing to orphans and cancer patients children in several ..

2 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Kazakhstan and offer ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Kazakhstan and offers condolences over victims of ..

2 hours ago
 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to b ..

Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE an ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.