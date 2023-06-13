Belarus to Boost Production of 122Mm Artillery Missiles - Belarusian Official

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Belarus will boost production of 122 millimeter artillery missiles by order of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a Belarusian defense industry official said on Tuesday.

"I have to give credit to the government and to the prime minister personally, who supervised the implementation of this project (munitions production). You can see that we succeeded.

In the near future, we plan to develop this area and expand our capabilities and potential," Dmitriy Pantus was quoted as saying by Belarusian state-run Belta news agency.

At the end of 2022, Lukashenko instructed the relevant bodies to organize the serial production of ammunition in Belarus, Pantus noted. The most widespread type, the 122 millimeter artillery missile, was chosen as the basis.

More than 20 enterprises work on the production of rocket ammunition in Belarus, some of them privately owned, he added.