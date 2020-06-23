Belarus to Buy 1.58Mln Tonnes of Oil From Russian Companies in July - Belneftekhim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Belarus plans to purchase 1.58 million tonnes of oil from Russian companies in July, of which 1.495 million tonnes will be delivered through pipelines, Aleksandr Tishchenko, the press secretary of Belneftekhim oil concern, said on Tuesday.

"Belarusian oil refineries will buy 1.

58 million tonnes of oil from Russian oil companies in July. Of this, 1.495 million tonnes will be delivered through trunk pipelines system, and 85,000 tonnes via railroads," Tishchenko said in a statement.

The remaining demands of Belarus will be covered through "tanker deliveries," Belneftekhim press secretary added, specifying that negotiations are underway regarding volumes and supplies.