UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus To Buy Oil From Russia Without Paying Premium To Suppliers - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 05:38 PM

Belarus to Buy Oil From Russia Without Paying Premium to Suppliers - Prime Minister

Belarus will buy Russian oil effectively without paying premium to suppliers, as the sellers agreed to reduce it, and the Russian government pledged to compensate the remaining sum via inter-budget settlements, Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Rumas said on Tuesda

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Belarus will buy Russian oil effectively without paying premium to suppliers, as the sellers agreed to reduce it, and the Russian government pledged to compensate the remaining sum via inter-budget settlements, Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Rumas said on Tuesday.

"Since late 2019 Belarus has been negotiating the acquisition of Russian oil for our oil refineries without a premium. Literally on Saturday we came to an agreement with the Russian government that all the Russian companies will be able to supply oil without a premium," Rumas said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

According to the prime minister, the premium paid to Russian oil suppliers was $11.7 per tonne.

"Companies will reduce this premium by $7. In other words, the companies will supply oil with a premium of $4.7. It will be settled by inter-budget transactions. I mean the Russian Federation government will take care of the $4.7," Rumas said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil Buy Belarus 2019 All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

PM announces Rs 4,000 for poor families

2 minutes ago

Capital's resdients adopting social distancing to ..

1 minute ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 2,102 poin ..

18 seconds ago

All EU States, Except Ireland, Restrict Travel to ..

30 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders to release 408 p ..

31 seconds ago

Meeting of Parliamentary Leaders will be convened ..

33 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.