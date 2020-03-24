Belarus to Buy Oil From Russia Without Paying Premium to Suppliers - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Belarus will buy Russian oil effectively without paying premium to suppliers, as the sellers agreed to reduce it, and the Russian government pledged to compensate the remaining sum via inter-budget settlements, Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Rumas said on Tuesday.

"Since late 2019 Belarus has been negotiating the acquisition of Russian oil for our oil refineries without a premium. Literally on Saturday we came to an agreement with the Russian government that all the Russian companies will be able to supply oil without a premium," Rumas said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

According to the prime minister, the premium paid to Russian oil suppliers was $11.7 per tonne.

"Companies will reduce this premium by $7. In other words, the companies will supply oil with a premium of $4.7. It will be settled by inter-budget transactions. I mean the Russian Federation government will take care of the $4.7," Rumas said.