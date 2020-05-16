Belarus to Get First Batch of Saudi Oil on Saturday - State Corporation

The first 3,600 tonne shipment of Saudi crude will arrive at a refinery of the Belarusian state oil giant Belneftekhim on Saturday, its spokesman said in a statement seen by Sputnik

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The first 3,600 tonne shipment of Saudi crude will arrive at a refinery of the Belarusian state oil giant Belneftekhim on Saturday, its spokesman said in a statement seen by Sputnik.

"The first 60 cisterns of Saudi oil will arrive from [Lithuanian seaport] Klaipeda at Naftan [refinery] by rail today," Alexander Tishchenko said.

Belarus bought 87,000 tonnes of oil from Saudi Aramco last month as part of its strategy to diversify oil imports, after repeatedly running into pricing disputes with Russia. It will import 1.13 million tonnes of Russian oil in May.