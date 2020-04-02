Belarus to Get Russian Oil at $4 per Barrel Only Under Right Market Conditions - Kremlin

Russia's deliveries of oil to Belarus at $4 per barrel are possible only under relevant market conditions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

Earlier in the day, Belarus Prime Minister Syarhey Rumas said that Minsk was planning to receive 2 million tonnes of oil from Russia in April at about $4 per barrel.

"This is the issue of market conditions. We always talk about market conditions. If there are such times, if there is an offer at such prices, then it will be possible [for Belarus] to purchase [oil]. But if such market conditions do not come, and even if they come, but there will be no offer, then there will be no possible purchase [of oil]. This is absolutely [the issue of] market conditions," Peskov told reporters.