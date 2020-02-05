Belarus to Hand Russia Full Package of Papers Over Tainted Oil Compensation Claim in Feb

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Belarus will be ready to hand over to Russia the full package of documents related to a compensation claim over contaminated oil shipments later in February, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko said on Wednesday.

Russia has promised to pay Belarus for damage to oil equipment after some 1.2 million tonnes of Russian oil tainted with corrosive organic chloride was pumped through it last year. The format of compensation was agreed on by their deputy prime ministers in January, the Belarusian state news agency, Belta, said.

"The Belarusian side is preparing the documents and will hand them over within the framework of this format. I think the full package will be handed over to the Russian side in February and we will get an answer to our questions," Lyashenko told the news outlet.

Last April's dirty oil crisis led several European countries to suspend shipments from Russia through the Druzhba pipeline until July. Belarusian oil company Belneftekhim said Russia could pay the country $70 million to repay the damage done.