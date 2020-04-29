UrduPoint.com
Belarus To Receive 1.13Mln Tonnes Of Oil From Russia In May - Belneftekhim

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 02:12 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Belarus will receive 1.13 million tonnes of oil from Russia in May, while cooperation with alternative oil suppliers continues, the press secretary of the Belarusian state oil concern, Belneftekhim, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Deliveries from Russia are confirmed in the amount of 1.

13 million tonnes for May. Cooperation with alternative sources will continue. Decisions on volumes will be made taking into consideration both the domestic and the foreign markets," Aleksandr Tishchenko said.

Belarusian oil refineries received around 2 million tonnes of oil for processing in April, including 1.56 million tonnes of oil from Russia, the press secretary added.

