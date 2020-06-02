UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus To Receive Around 1.1Mln Tonnes Of Oil From Russia In June - Belneftekhim

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 02:24 PM

Belarus to Receive Around 1.1Mln Tonnes of Oil From Russia in June - Belneftekhim

Belarusian refineries are expected to receive oil from 10 Russian companies in June, with the total volume of oil delivered through pipelines and railroad estimated at around 1.1 million tonnes, Belneftekhim press secretary Aleksandr Tishchenko told Sputnik on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Belarusian refineries are expected to receive oil from 10 Russian companies in June, with the total volume of oil delivered through pipelines and railroad estimated at around 1.1 million tonnes, Belneftekhim press secretary Aleksandr Tishchenko told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Rosneft, Lukoil, Bashneft and Tatneft will account for the biggest deliveries in June, we expect deliveries from 10 Russian companies. In this case, this will include both oil delivered through pipeline transport and via railroad. We expect slightly over 1 million tonnes of oil to be delivered through pipes. As for the railroad, the volume will be quite moderate, around 80,000 tonnes. So, we will get around 1.1 million tonnes of oil from Russian companies in June," Tishchenko said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil June From Million

Recent Stories

Fire in regional tax office in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) She ..

1 minute ago

Australia floats Rugby Championship 'bubble' Down ..

1 minute ago

Klopp's 'passion' restored as English football nea ..

1 minute ago

IT, ITeS export remittances surge to 23.42% in 10 ..

2 minutes ago

Maulana Tariq Jameel gets serious injuries after s ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.