Belarus to Receive Around 1.1Mln Tonnes of Oil From Russia in June - Belneftekhim

Belarusian refineries are expected to receive oil from 10 Russian companies in June, with the total volume of oil delivered through pipelines and railroad estimated at around 1.1 million tonnes, Belneftekhim press secretary Aleksandr Tishchenko told Sputnik on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Belarusian refineries are expected to receive oil from 10 Russian companies in June, with the total volume of oil delivered through pipelines and railroad estimated at around 1.1 million tonnes, Belneftekhim press secretary Aleksandr Tishchenko told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Rosneft, Lukoil, Bashneft and Tatneft will account for the biggest deliveries in June, we expect deliveries from 10 Russian companies. In this case, this will include both oil delivered through pipeline transport and via railroad. We expect slightly over 1 million tonnes of oil to be delivered through pipes. As for the railroad, the volume will be quite moderate, around 80,000 tonnes. So, we will get around 1.1 million tonnes of oil from Russian companies in June," Tishchenko said.