Belarus to Receive First Oil Delivery From US on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Belarusian Belneftekhim company is expecting the first batch of US oil to arrive at the Naftan oil refinery in the Vitebsk Region from the Lithuanian port in Klaipeda on Thursday.

The first train with US oil departed from Klaipeda for Belarus on Tuesday.

A tanker carrying 77,000 tonnes of oil from Texas arrived in Lithuania on Friday. The crude oil will then be processed by the Novopolotsk-based Naftan refinery.

Belarus is diversifying oil supplies to its refineries amid regular price differences with its main supplier, Russia.