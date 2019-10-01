Belarus to Receive Full Volume of Russia Oil for Processing in 2019- Deputy Prime Minister

Belarus will receive as much Russian oil for processing as it has expected to receive in 2019, despite the incident with chlorides-contaminated Russian oil getting into the Druzhba pipeline, Belarussian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko said on Tuesday

"The incident with oil contamination has only resulted in disruptions of deliveries volume. It has been almost restored, and by the end of the year Belarus will received the planned volume of oil for processing," Lyashenko said, as quoted by Belta news agency.

Belarussian oil refineries have planned to process 18 million tonnes of Russian oil in 2019.