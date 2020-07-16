Belarus to Receive Second Tanker With US Oil in August - Belneftekhim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Belarus will receive the second tanker with US oil in August, with the volume of the delivery set to reach 80,000 tonnes, the spokesman for state oil concern Belneftekhim said on Thursday.

"In compliance with the plan of August deliveries, a tanker with 80,000 tonnes of White Eagle Blend (WEB) oil arrived at the US port of Beaumont for getting loaded, it is preparing to leave for Belarus.

It is expected to arrive in Klaipeda on August 6-8," Aleksandr Tishchenko's comment, obtained by Sputnik, read.

After that, the oil will be transported from the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda to the Naftan refinery in the north of Belarus, Belneftekhim press secretary added.

"The entire amount of oil will be delivered to the refinery in August," Tishchenko said.