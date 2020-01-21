Belarus to Seek to Supply 30-40% of Required Oil Volumes From Russia - Lukashenko

Belarus will strive to supply only 30-40 percent of the required oil volumes from the Russian market, while Minsk intends to import another 30 percent from the Baltic states and 30 percent through Ukraine, President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Belarus will strive to supply only 30-40 percent of the required oil volumes from the Russian market, while Minsk intends to import another 30 percent from the Baltic states and 30 percent through Ukraine, President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday.

According to the Belta agency, Lukashenko made the statement at a meeting on improving export sales of petroleum products.

"Indeed, now there is no full alternative to the supply of Russian oil. But, as we agreed, we need to diversify our supplies. We need to ensure that we will buy 30-40 percent of oil in the Russian Federation. We should import about 30 percent from the Baltic and about 30 percent through Ukraine," he said.

Lukashenko said Russia did not agree to oil supplies for Belarus from Kazakhstan.