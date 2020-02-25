UrduPoint.com
Belarus To Start Oil Deliveries To Refineries Via Odessa-Brody Pipeline In March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 07:29 PM

Belarus to Start Oil Deliveries to Refineries Via Odessa-Brody Pipeline in March

Belarus looks to begin oil deliveries to its oil refineries in March through the Odessa-Brody pipeline, Vladimir Sizov, deputy head of the state conglomerate Belneftekhim, said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Belarus looks to begin oil deliveries to its oil refineries in March through the Odessa-Brody pipeline, Vladimir Sizov, deputy head of the state conglomerate Belneftekhim, said on Tuesday.

"Deliveries through Odessa-Brody will begin soon, in March. The volume - several tankers," Sizov told reporters in Minsk.

