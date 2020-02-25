Belarus To Start Oil Deliveries To Refineries Via Odessa-Brody Pipeline In March
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Belarus looks to begin oil deliveries to its oil refineries in March through the Odessa-Brody pipeline, Vladimir Sizov, deputy head of the state conglomerate Belneftekhim, said on Tuesday.
"Deliveries through Odessa-Brody will begin soon, in March. The volume - several tankers," Sizov told reporters in Minsk.