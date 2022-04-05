UrduPoint.com

Belarus To Start Paying For Russian Gas In Rubles In April - Minsk

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Belarus to Start Paying for Russian Gas in Rubles in April - Minsk

Russian energy giant Gazprom and the government of Belarus signed an agreement providing for settlement of gas payment in Russian rubles starting in April, the Belarusian Council of Ministers said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom and the government of Belarus signed an agreement providing for settlement of gas payment in Russian rubles starting in April, the Belarusian Council of Ministers said on Tuesday.

"Starting April, Belarus is switching to Russian rubles in gas payments. Relevant documents were signed today in St. Petersburg by (Belarusian) Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich and Chairman of the Management board of PJSC Gazprom Alexey Miller," the council said on Telegram.

According to the council, the new agreement stipulates a more favorable price, which ease the price burden on Belarusian consumers.

"Taking into account the agreements reached, in the very near future the (Belarusian) government will make decisions to reduce the natural gas price burden on consumers," the council added.

On March 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the transfer of natural gas payments into rubles in order to stop using Dollars, Euros and a number of other currencies in settlements.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Price Belarus March April Gas Government Agreement

Recent Stories

IMF Urges $15Bln in Grants in 2022, $10Bln Annuall ..

IMF Urges $15Bln in Grants in 2022, $10Bln Annually for COVID-19 Response - Repo ..

54 seconds ago
 Seminar held at university

Seminar held at university

55 seconds ago
 US Seeks More Oil from Canada, Remains Opposed to ..

US Seeks More Oil from Canada, Remains Opposed to New Pipelines - Reports

57 seconds ago
 Slovenia Decides to Reduce Number of Russian Embas ..

Slovenia Decides to Reduce Number of Russian Embassy Staff - Foreign Ministry

1 minute ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

4 minutes ago
 67 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

67 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.