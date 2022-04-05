Belarus to Start Paying for Russian Gas in Rubles in April - Minsk

Russian energy giant Gazprom and the government of Belarus signed an agreement providing for settlement of gas payment in Russian rubles starting in April, the Belarusian Council of Ministers said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom and the government of Belarus signed an agreement providing for settlement of gas payment in Russian rubles starting in April, the Belarusian Council of Ministers said on Tuesday.

"Starting April, Belarus is switching to Russian rubles in gas payments. Relevant documents were signed today in St. Petersburg by (Belarusian) Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich and Chairman of the Management board of PJSC Gazprom Alexey Miller," the council said on Telegram.

According to the council, the new agreement stipulates a more favorable price, which ease the price burden on Belarusian consumers.

"Taking into account the agreements reached, in the very near future the (Belarusian) government will make decisions to reduce the natural gas price burden on consumers," the council added.

On March 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the transfer of natural gas payments into rubles in order to stop using Dollars, Euros and a number of other currencies in settlements.